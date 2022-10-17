HGK Asset Management Inc. Has $731,000 Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

HGK Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,046 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 169 shares during the period. HGK Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $731,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Clarity Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Chevron by 2.2% in the first quarter. Clarity Financial LLC now owns 2,790 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $454,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. SYM FINANCIAL Corp boosted its stake in shares of Chevron by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 1,895 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Chevron by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc now owns 7,306 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,190,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Matrix Private Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Chevron by 0.3% during the first quarter. Matrix Private Capital Group LLC now owns 20,229 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,294,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Finally, John G Ullman & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Chevron by 1.1% during the first quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. now owns 6,002 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $977,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.30% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.11, for a total transaction of $3,557,475.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 7 shares in the company, valued at $1,106.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.11, for a total transaction of $3,557,475.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 7 shares in the company, valued at $1,106.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP James William Johnson sold 85,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.01, for a total transaction of $13,990,053.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 141,732 shares of company stock worth $23,024,499. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Chevron Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CVX opened at $160.14 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $156.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $158.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market cap of $314.65 billion, a PE ratio of 10.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.13. Chevron Co. has a 1 year low of $108.96 and a 1 year high of $182.40.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $5.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.02 by $0.80. Chevron had a net margin of 13.45% and a return on equity of 19.73%. The firm had revenue of $68.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 18.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 12th. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th were given a dividend of $1.42 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.55%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is 37.89%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CVX has been the topic of several research reports. HSBC raised shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $183.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $172.00 price objective on shares of Chevron in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $202.00 price objective on shares of Chevron in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Chevron from $170.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Chevron from $189.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $169.20.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Stories

