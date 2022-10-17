Amica Mutual Insurance Co. Acquires 18,340 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Amica Mutual Insurance Co. grew its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 45.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 58,573 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,340 shares during the period. Amica Mutual Insurance Co.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $5,529,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC grew its holdings in Walt Disney by 126.3% in the first quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 181 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Roble Belko & Company Inc lifted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 96.2% in the first quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 206 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 74.1% during the first quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 242 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. lifted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 164.4% during the first quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. now owns 275 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.37% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Price Performance

DIS opened at $94.45 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market cap of $172.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.91, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $108.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $108.30. The Walt Disney Company has a 12-month low of $90.23 and a 12-month high of $179.25.

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The entertainment giant reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $21.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.01 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 7.20% and a net margin of 3.87%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DIS. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $170.00 to $157.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $144.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson lowered their price target on shares of Walt Disney to $120.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Walt Disney currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $147.72.

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 3,000 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.03, for a total value of $357,090.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,624 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,407,114.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

