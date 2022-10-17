Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $142.89 Million Stock Position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 34.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,546,237 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 397,063 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $142,888,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IJR. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Field & Main Bank acquired a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV acquired a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IJR stock opened at $89.27 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $96.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $97.75. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 12-month low of $86.40 and a 12-month high of $121.45.

About iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

