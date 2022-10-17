Dixon Fnancial Services Inc. Sells 573 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Dixon Fnancial Services Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,489 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 573 shares during the quarter. Chevron makes up about 0.7% of Dixon Fnancial Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Dixon Fnancial Services Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $940,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVX. Clarity Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Chevron by 2.2% during the first quarter. Clarity Financial LLC now owns 2,790 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $454,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. SYM FINANCIAL Corp increased its stake in shares of Chevron by 3.4% during the first quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 1,895 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. LCM Capital Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Chevron by 0.9% during the first quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc now owns 7,306 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,190,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Matrix Private Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Chevron by 0.3% during the first quarter. Matrix Private Capital Group LLC now owns 20,229 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,294,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Finally, John G Ullman & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Chevron by 1.1% during the first quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. now owns 6,002 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $977,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CVX shares. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $202.00 price objective on shares of Chevron in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Bank of America increased their price target on Chevron from $178.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on Chevron in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Cowen increased their price target on Chevron from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on Chevron from $170.00 to $166.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Chevron presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $169.20.

In other Chevron news, EVP James William Johnson sold 85,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.01, for a total value of $13,990,053.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 22,500 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.39, for a total value of $3,631,275.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,129.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP James William Johnson sold 85,300 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.01, for a total value of $13,990,053.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 141,732 shares of company stock valued at $23,024,499. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Chevron stock opened at $160.14 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $314.65 billion, a PE ratio of 10.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $156.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $158.88. Chevron Co. has a 52 week low of $108.96 and a 52 week high of $182.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $5.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.02 by $0.80. The firm had revenue of $68.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.69 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 19.73% and a net margin of 13.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 82.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.71 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 18.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th were paid a $1.42 dividend. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 18th. Chevron’s payout ratio is 37.89%.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

