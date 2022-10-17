Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd. Sells 619 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd. lessened its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,563 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 619 shares during the period. Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $2,885,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC lifted its holdings in Walt Disney by 126.3% during the 1st quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 181 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 96.2% during the 1st quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 206 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC grew its position in Walt Disney by 74.1% during the 1st quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 242 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. grew its position in Walt Disney by 164.4% during the 1st quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. now owns 275 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Walt Disney during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DIS opened at $94.45 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $108.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $108.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $172.19 billion, a PE ratio of 54.91, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.23. The Walt Disney Company has a 1-year low of $90.23 and a 1-year high of $179.25.

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The entertainment giant reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $21.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.01 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 7.20%. Walt Disney’s revenue was up 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.03, for a total value of $357,090.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,407,114.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

DIS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on Walt Disney from $124.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Walt Disney from $120.00 to $105.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Moffett Nathanson cut their price objective on Walt Disney to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $170.00 to $157.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.72.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

