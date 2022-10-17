Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $152.09 Million Stock Position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,460,619 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 158,356 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.20% of Gilead Sciences worth $152,091,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GILD. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. TFO TDC LLC bought a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. lifted its position in Gilead Sciences by 1,969.6% in the 1st quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 476 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.58% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GILD has been the topic of several research reports. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $63.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Gilead Sciences from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.31.

Gilead Sciences Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of GILD stock opened at $66.17 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.43. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $64.24 and its 200-day moving average is $62.65. The stock has a market cap of $82.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.17, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.31. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $57.17 and a 52-week high of $74.12.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.07. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 15.03% and a return on equity of 42.92%. The business had revenue of $6.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.88 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.59 EPS for the current year.

Gilead Sciences Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th were paid a $0.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.41%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 89.02%.

Gilead Sciences Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.

