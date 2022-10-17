Rheos Capital Works Inc. Trims Stock Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Rheos Capital Works Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 59.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,700 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 61,000 shares during the quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $6,037,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Amica Mutual Insurance Co. lifted its position in Chevron by 3.5% during the second quarter. Amica Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 54,655 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,913,000 after buying an additional 1,846 shares during the period. Garner Asset Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 14,216 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,058,000 after purchasing an additional 2,078 shares during the period. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new position in shares of Chevron in the 2nd quarter worth about $72,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 204,399 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $29,593,000 after purchasing an additional 26,430 shares during the period. Finally, Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 44,996 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,515,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. 69.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chevron

In other Chevron news, Director Wanda M. Austin sold 11,432 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.45, for a total transaction of $1,845,696.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $574,762. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 22,500 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.39, for a total transaction of $3,631,275.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,129.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Wanda M. Austin sold 11,432 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.45, for a total value of $1,845,696.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,560 shares in the company, valued at $574,762. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 141,732 shares of company stock valued at $23,024,499 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Chevron Price Performance

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Chevron from $181.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Chevron from $189.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. Cowen raised their price objective on Chevron from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. Cowen raised their price objective on Chevron from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, HSBC upgraded Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $183.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chevron presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $169.20.

Shares of CVX opened at $160.14 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $314.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.68, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $156.75 and a 200-day moving average of $158.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Chevron Co. has a 52 week low of $108.96 and a 52 week high of $182.40.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $5.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.02 by $0.80. The company had revenue of $68.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.69 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 19.73% and a net margin of 13.45%. The business’s revenue was up 82.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.71 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 18.03 EPS for the current year.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th were paid a dividend of $1.42 per share. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 18th. Chevron’s payout ratio is currently 37.89%.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

