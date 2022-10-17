Citigroup (NYSE:C) Price Target Cut to $71.00

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $76.00 to $71.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price target indicates a potential upside of 64.24% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on C. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Evercore ISI set a $54.00 target price on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Citigroup from $60.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $54.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Citigroup has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.96.

Get Citigroup alerts:

Citigroup Price Performance

Shares of C stock opened at $43.23 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $83.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.58. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.22. Citigroup has a one year low of $40.01 and a one year high of $73.22.

Insider Transactions at Citigroup

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.04. Citigroup had a net margin of 20.06% and a return on equity of 10.25%. The business had revenue of $18.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.49 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Citigroup will post 7.03 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Citigroup Inc sold 4,614,358 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.25, for a total value of $167,270,477.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,318 shares in the company, valued at $555,277.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Citigroup

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in Citigroup during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Nvwm LLC grew its position in shares of Citigroup by 196.3% in the first quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the period. Corsicana & Co. grew its position in shares of Citigroup by 314.5% in the second quarter. Corsicana & Co. now owns 659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Citigroup by 71.1% in the first quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.46% of the company’s stock.

About Citigroup

(Get Rating)

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.