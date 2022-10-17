Citigroup (NYSE:C) Given New $57.00 Price Target at Barclays

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by analysts at Barclays from $64.00 to $57.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 31.85% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on C. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Citigroup from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 27th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Citigroup from $70.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Citigroup from $55.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 12th. Credit Suisse Group set a $54.00 price target on Citigroup in a report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Citigroup from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.96.

Shares of Citigroup stock opened at $43.23 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $83.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Citigroup has a 52-week low of $40.01 and a 52-week high of $73.22. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.22.

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $18.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.28 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 10.25% and a net margin of 20.06%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.49 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Citigroup will post 7.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Citigroup Inc sold 4,614,358 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.25, for a total transaction of $167,270,477.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,318 shares in the company, valued at $555,277.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Montecito Bank & Trust grew its stake in Citigroup by 3.9% in the third quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 13,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its position in shares of Citigroup by 22.6% in the third quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 2,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Citigroup by 3.3% in the third quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 626,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,109,000 after buying an additional 19,971 shares during the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Citigroup by 48.1% in the third quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 15,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $633,000 after buying an additional 4,934 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Citigroup by 7.7% in the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 226,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,241,000 after buying an additional 16,095 shares during the last quarter. 71.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

