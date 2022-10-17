iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Sold by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. lessened its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 16.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 434,362 shares of the company’s stock after selling 84,418 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of iShares S&P 500 ETF worth $164,688,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Barnes Pettey Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Barnes Pettey Financial Advisors LLC now owns 872 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. Empirical Asset Management LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Empirical Asset Management LLC now owns 652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Allen Capital Group LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC now owns 6,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,142,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Blue Fin Capital Inc. increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. now owns 2,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,105,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. Finally, USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $579,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period.

iShares S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $359.09 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $394.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $402.71. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $349.53 and a 52 week high of $482.07.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

