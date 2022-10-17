Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Shares Sold by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,998,253 shares of the company’s stock after selling 203,932 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.13% of Philip Morris International worth $197,308,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 20,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,923,000 after purchasing an additional 1,931 shares in the last quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the fourth quarter worth $155,000. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT grew its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 21,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,073,000 after purchasing an additional 893 shares in the last quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel grew its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 1,079.3% during the fourth quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 3,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 3,238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&R Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 9.3% during the first quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.00% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $107.00 target price on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $107.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $112.00 to $102.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Philip Morris International currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $107.78.
Philip Morris International Stock Performance
Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $7.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.76 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 11.05% and a negative return on equity of 115.36%. The business’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.57 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Philip Morris International Increases Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 28th were issued a dividend of $1.27 per share. This is a boost from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 27th. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 87.29%.
Philip Morris International Company Profile
Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products that are sold in markets outside the United States.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Philip Morris International (PM)
- Watch These 3 Economic Reports to Impact Interest Rate Hikes
- Here are 3 Stocks That Benefit From a Strong U.S. Dollar
- Is NVIDA Stock Getting Too Cheap to Ignore?
- Should Investors Look to Bag Shares of Kroger’s or Albertson’s?
- United Health Group Continues to Justify a Premium Valuation
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.