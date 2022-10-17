AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Stock Position Lowered by Yousif Capital Management LLC

Yousif Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 298,662 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,364 shares during the period. AbbVie makes up about 0.6% of Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $45,743,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of AbbVie by 80.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie in the first quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Cordant Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie in the first quarter valued at $42,000. 68.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AbbVie alerts:

AbbVie Price Performance

AbbVie stock opened at $142.94 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $140.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $147.67. The stock has a market cap of $252.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.25, a P/E/G ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.67. AbbVie Inc. has a 12-month low of $106.86 and a 12-month high of $175.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15.

AbbVie Dividend Announcement

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $3.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.42 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $14.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.64 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 158.41% and a net margin of 22.03%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.11 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.41 per share. This represents a $5.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 13th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 79.89%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler cut their target price on AbbVie from $160.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on AbbVie from $188.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Atlantic Securities dropped their price objective on AbbVie from $178.00 to $162.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Barclays dropped their price objective on AbbVie to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AbbVie currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.88.

About AbbVie

(Get Rating)

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.