Amica Retiree Medical Trust Has $717,000 Holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Amica Retiree Medical Trust boosted its position in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 14.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,682 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 607 shares during the period. Amica Retiree Medical Trust’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $717,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 80.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Cordant Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $52,000. 68.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AbbVie Stock Performance

NYSE ABBV opened at $142.94 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $140.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $147.67. AbbVie Inc. has a 12-month low of $106.86 and a 12-month high of $175.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15. The company has a market cap of $252.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.25, a PEG ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.67.

AbbVie Announces Dividend

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $3.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.42 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $14.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.64 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 22.03% and a return on equity of 158.41%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.11 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.41 per share. This represents a $5.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 13th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is 79.89%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ABBV. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of AbbVie from $154.00 to $146.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Argus dropped their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AbbVie in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $188.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of AbbVie to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.88.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

