Aptus Capital Advisors LLC Acquires 12,874 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 20.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 76,652 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,874 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $11,022,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. PrairieView Partners LLC lifted its position in Procter & Gamble by 5.8% during the first quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 1,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Apeiron RIA LLC increased its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 2.2% during the first quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 2,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.1% during the first quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $900,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 3.9% during the first quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 1,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 2.3% during the first quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. 63.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Procter & Gamble Trading Down 1.0 %

Procter & Gamble stock opened at $125.08 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $137.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $144.70. The company has a market cap of $298.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.39. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52-week low of $122.18 and a 52-week high of $165.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Procter & Gamble Increases Dividend

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $19.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.41 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.39% and a return on equity of 32.67%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.13 earnings per share. Analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.85 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.9133 per share. This is an increase from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. This represents a $3.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 20th. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is currently 62.82%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Mary Theresa Grabowski sold 16,000 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.00, for a total transaction of $2,352,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $635,922. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Mary Theresa Grabowski sold 16,000 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.00, for a total transaction of $2,352,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $635,922. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jon R. Moeller sold 169,365 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.56, for a total value of $24,822,134.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 164,761 shares in the company, valued at $24,147,372.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 287,722 shares of company stock valued at $42,327,379 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Procter & Gamble from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Procter & Gamble from $157.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Barclays reduced their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $157.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $152.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $153.79.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

