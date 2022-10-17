Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $12.30-$12.65 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $12.27. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.58 billion-$8.67 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.50 billion.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on CTAS. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Cintas from $475.00 to $450.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Cintas from $352.00 to $373.00 in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Cintas from $475.00 to $450.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 29th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cintas in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Cintas in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $393.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $438.22.

Get Cintas alerts:

Cintas Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CTAS opened at $381.36 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $38.73 billion, a PE ratio of 31.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $411.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $398.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.72. Cintas has a fifty-two week low of $343.86 and a fifty-two week high of $461.44.

Cintas Increases Dividend

Cintas ( NASDAQ:CTAS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 28th. The business services provider reported $3.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.13 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. Cintas had a net margin of 15.46% and a return on equity of 36.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.11 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Cintas will post 12.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. This is a boost from Cintas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.56%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cintas

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CTAS. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Cintas by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 740 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cintas by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,643 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,505,000 after purchasing an additional 2,541 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Cintas by 84.7% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 327 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Cintas by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 7,073 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,009,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cintas by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,472 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,410,000 after purchasing an additional 4,037 shares in the last quarter. 76.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Cintas

(Get Rating)

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

Read More

