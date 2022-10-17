V.F. (NYSE:VFC) Updates Q2 2023 Earnings Guidance

V.F. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) updated its second quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.70-$0.75 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.00. The company issued revenue guidance of -. V.F. also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $2.60-$2.70 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on VFC shares. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of V.F. from $50.00 to $36.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of V.F. from $47.00 to $35.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of V.F. from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of V.F. from $59.00 to $45.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of V.F. from $45.00 to $33.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $46.60.

Get V.F. alerts:

V.F. Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:VFC opened at $28.95 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.43. V.F. has a 1-year low of $27.92 and a 1-year high of $78.91. The company’s fifty day moving average is $39.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.33.

V.F. Announces Dividend

V.F. ( NYSE:VFC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The textile maker reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.22 billion. V.F. had a return on equity of 33.20% and a net margin of 8.45%. Equities analysts anticipate that V.F. will post 2.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 12th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 9th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.91%. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.82%.

Insider Transactions at V.F.

In other news, Director Richard Carucci purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $41.44 per share, for a total transaction of $414,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 115,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,787,480.32. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director W Rodney Mcmullen bought 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $44.76 per share, for a total transaction of $268,560.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,528,374.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard Carucci bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $41.44 per share, with a total value of $414,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 115,528 shares in the company, valued at $4,787,480.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On V.F.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in V.F. by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,153 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of V.F. by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 15,513 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $882,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Capital Group International Inc. CA boosted its position in shares of V.F. by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital Group International Inc. CA now owns 57,335 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,260,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of V.F. by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 4,751 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its position in shares of V.F. by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 13,192 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $771,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.01% of the company’s stock.

About V.F.

(Get Rating)

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for V.F. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for V.F. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.