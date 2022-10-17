The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Position Reduced by Core Alternative Capital

Core Alternative Capital decreased its position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,628 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 96 shares during the period. Core Alternative Capital’s holdings in Boeing were worth $223,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Armor Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Boeing by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,523 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Crumly & Associates Inc. grew its position in Boeing by 90.0% during the 2nd quarter. Crumly & Associates Inc. now owns 6,107 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $835,000 after purchasing an additional 2,893 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its position in Boeing by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 42,223 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $5,773,000 after purchasing an additional 767 shares in the last quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Boeing by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,102 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $424,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Finally, N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Boeing by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,701 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Boeing from $214.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Boeing in a report on Monday, October 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a $98.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and set a $245.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $207.59.

Boeing Stock Performance

Shares of BA opened at $133.15 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $149.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $149.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.88 and a beta of 1.42. The Boeing Company has a 52 week low of $113.02 and a 52 week high of $233.94.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $16.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.53 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

About Boeing



The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

Featured Stories

