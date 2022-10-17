Core Alternative Capital Grows Stock Holdings in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

Core Alternative Capital boosted its position in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Rating) by 24.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 626 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the quarter. Core Alternative Capital’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $58,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in shares of Monster Beverage during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Quent Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 45.3% during the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Monster Beverage during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Monster Beverage during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Monster Beverage alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MNST. Roth Capital began coverage on Monster Beverage in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Monster Beverage from $100.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $109.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Monster Beverage in a research note on Monday, October 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Monster Beverage presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.93.

Monster Beverage Trading Down 3.0 %

Shares of Monster Beverage stock opened at $87.40 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $89.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.55. Monster Beverage Co. has a twelve month low of $71.78 and a twelve month high of $99.81. The stock has a market cap of $46.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.91.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.17). Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 18.51% and a net margin of 20.40%. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Monster Beverage Co. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Monster Beverage news, CFO Thomas J. Kelly sold 16,032 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.52, for a total value of $1,483,280.64. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 19,433 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,797,941.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Monster Beverage news, CFO Thomas J. Kelly sold 16,032 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.52, for a total value of $1,483,280.64. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 19,433 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,797,941.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Thomas J. Kelly sold 16,996 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.92, for a total transaction of $1,596,264.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 25,777 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,420,975.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Monster Beverage Profile

(Get Rating)

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. It offers carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated, ready-to-drink iced teas, lemonades, juice cocktails, single-serve juices and fruit beverages, ready-to-drink dairy and coffee drinks, energy drinks, sports drinks and single-serve still waters, and sodas that are considered natural, sparkling juices, and flavored sparkling beverages.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MNST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Monster Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monster Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.