Sage Rhino Capital LLC Buys 442 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Sage Rhino Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,648 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 442 shares during the quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $569,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the first quarter worth $32,000. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Exxon Mobil by 8,482.4% during the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,644,137 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,624,980 shares in the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the first quarter valued at $38,000. Dravo Bay LLC purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the first quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the first quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors own 56.84% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on XOM shares. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $109.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $86.00 to $83.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.66.

Exxon Mobil Stock Down 2.6 %

Shares of Exxon Mobil stock opened at $99.19 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1 year low of $57.96 and a 1 year high of $105.57. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $94.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.26. The stock has a market cap of $413.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.85, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.06.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $4.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.80 by $0.34. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 10.67% and a return on equity of 23.82%. The company had revenue of $115.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.10 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 70.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 13.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th were issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 38.51%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben purchased 960,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $88.51 per share, for a total transaction of $84,969,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,137,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $100,635,870. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben purchased 960,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $88.51 per share, for a total transaction of $84,969,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,137,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $100,635,870. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.60, for a total transaction of $236,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 27,863 shares in the company, valued at $2,635,839.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

Featured Stories

