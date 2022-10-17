Goelzer Investment Management Inc. Has $216,000 Stock Position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Goelzer Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 33.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,086 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the period. Goelzer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Stryker were worth $216,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Western Trust Bank bought a new stake in shares of Stryker during the first quarter worth $1,090,886,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board grew its stake in shares of Stryker by 87,902.2% during the first quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 2,077,732 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $555,482,000 after buying an additional 2,075,371 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Stryker by 11.3% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,370,391 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $4,109,274,000 after buying an additional 1,561,376 shares during the last quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Stryker during the first quarter worth $295,397,000. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in shares of Stryker by 5.1% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 10,403,668 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,781,432,000 after buying an additional 502,935 shares during the last quarter. 76.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Stryker alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on SYK. Bank of America cut shares of Stryker from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 11th. StockNews.com cut shares of Stryker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Stryker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $285.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Stryker from $305.00 to $233.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Stryker from $255.00 to $246.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $254.27.

Stryker Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SYK opened at $209.13 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $213.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $221.87. Stryker Co. has a 1-year low of $188.84 and a 1-year high of $280.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The medical technology company reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.27 by ($0.02). Stryker had a net margin of 11.79% and a return on equity of 23.34%. The business had revenue of $4.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.25 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 9.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Stryker Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a $0.695 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $2.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. Stryker’s payout ratio is 51.20%.

About Stryker

(Get Rating)

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.