Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC Acquires 4,414 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 91,689 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 4,414 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $4,653,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 330,221,086 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $16,821,462,000 after buying an additional 8,570,818 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 4.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 304,700,845 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $15,521,461,000 after purchasing an additional 13,959,954 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 5.2% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 59,782,122 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $3,045,303,000 after purchasing an additional 2,934,928 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 7.7% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 49,879,143 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,540,898,000 after purchasing an additional 3,568,252 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 5.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 33,209,518 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,691,891,000 after purchasing an additional 1,657,895 shares during the period. 62.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

Verizon Communications Stock Down 0.1 %

VZ stock opened at $36.38 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.76. The company has a market capitalization of $152.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.29, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.39. Verizon Communications Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.04 and a fifty-two week high of $55.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $41.24 and a 200-day moving average of $46.89.

Verizon Communications Increases Dividend

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.34 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $33.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.77 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 26.95% and a net margin of 15.48%. The firm’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.37 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.6525 per share. This is an increase from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $2.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.17%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.30%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

VZ has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James lowered their target price on Verizon Communications from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. StockNews.com raised Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Verizon Communications from $48.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $57.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Verizon Communications from $57.00 to $54.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.00.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.