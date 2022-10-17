Flynn Zito Capital Management LLC Decreases Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Flynn Zito Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 35.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,178 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 2,269 shares during the period. Flynn Zito Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $212,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VZ. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its position in Verizon Communications by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 1,996,800 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $101,717,000 after acquiring an additional 9,200 shares during the period. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC raised its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 860.0% during the first quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 336,892 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $17,161,000 after acquiring an additional 301,800 shares during the period. McDonald Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 13.6% in the second quarter. McDonald Partners LLC now owns 55,118 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,797,000 after buying an additional 6,617 shares during the period. Hall Private Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 6.3% in the second quarter. Hall Private Wealth Advisors now owns 199,247 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $10,112,000 after buying an additional 11,838 shares during the period. Finally, WC Walker & Associates Inc. boosted its position in Verizon Communications by 2.7% during the first quarter. WC Walker & Associates Inc. now owns 41,306 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,236,000 after purchasing an additional 1,096 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.83% of the company’s stock.
Verizon Communications Stock Down 0.1 %
Shares of VZ opened at $36.38 on Monday. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.04 and a 12 month high of $55.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $41.24 and its 200-day moving average is $46.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $152.79 billion, a PE ratio of 7.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56.
Verizon Communications Increases Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 7th will be given a dividend of $0.6525 per share. This is a positive change from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $2.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.17%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.30%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America lowered Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $64.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Oppenheimer raised Verizon Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “hold” rating and issued a $57.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.00.
Verizon Communications Profile
Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.
