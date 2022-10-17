Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Purchases 2,719 Shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its position in shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Get Rating) by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,616 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,719 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Fortive were worth $1,502,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Fortive by 21.8% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 977 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Regentatlantic Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fortive by 5.5% in the first quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 3,444 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Fortive by 1.4% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 13,056 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $710,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the period. Kinneret Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fortive by 2.3% in the first quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 8,323 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $507,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. Finally, Bull Street Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fortive by 1.0% in the first quarter. Bull Street Advisors LLC now owns 18,477 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,126,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. 94.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Fortive Stock Down 2.4 %

FTV opened at $58.87 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $20.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $63.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Fortive Co. has a 12 month low of $52.47 and a 12 month high of $79.87.

Fortive Announces Dividend

Fortive ( NYSE:FTV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. Fortive had a return on equity of 11.25% and a net margin of 11.86%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Fortive Co. will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st were paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.48%. Fortive’s payout ratio is presently 15.56%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FTV has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho cut their price target on Fortive from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Fortive from $81.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Fortive in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded Fortive from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $68.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $74.00 price objective on Fortive in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.07.

Fortive Company Profile

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Intelligent Operating Solutions segment offers connected reliability tools; environment, health, safety, and quality enterprise software products; facility and asset lifecycle software; pre-construction planning and construction procurement solutions; ruggedized professional test tools; electric, pressure, and temperature calibration tools; and portable gas detection tools for a range of vertical end markets including manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and others.

Further Reading

