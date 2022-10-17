Smith Salley & Associates Has $406,000 Stake in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Smith Salley & Associates grew its position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,360 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Smith Salley & Associates’ holdings in Autodesk were worth $406,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Polen Capital Management LLC grew its position in Autodesk by 18.7% during the first quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 8,650,112 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,854,152,000 after buying an additional 1,365,221 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd grew its position in Autodesk by 29.0% during the first quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 3,393,123 shares of the software company’s stock worth $727,316,000 after buying an additional 762,242 shares in the last quarter. Intermede Investment Partners Ltd acquired a new stake in Autodesk during the first quarter worth approximately $130,889,000. Parnassus Investments LLC grew its position in Autodesk by 480.0% during the first quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 565,307 shares of the software company’s stock worth $121,174,000 after buying an additional 467,842 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sustainable Growth Advisers LP grew its position in Autodesk by 12.3% during the first quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 3,018,741 shares of the software company’s stock worth $647,067,000 after buying an additional 329,454 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.44% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk Stock Performance

Shares of Autodesk stock opened at $189.81 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $205.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $197.01. Autodesk, Inc. has a 1-year low of $163.20 and a 1-year high of $335.48. The company has a market cap of $40.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.02, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.49.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Autodesk ( NASDAQ:ADSK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The software company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.12. Autodesk had a return on equity of 88.57% and a net margin of 11.76%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.13 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on ADSK. KeyCorp upped their target price on Autodesk from $250.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Autodesk from $260.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $255.00 target price on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Moffett Nathanson started coverage on Autodesk in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. They set a “sell” rating and a $206.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Autodesk in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $220.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $257.52.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 34,366 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.87, for a total value of $7,109,294.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 76,968 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,922,370.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment software and services worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

