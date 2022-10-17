Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) Shares Sold by Smith Salley & Associates

Smith Salley & Associates decreased its position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) by 25.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,005 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Smith Salley & Associates’ holdings in Valero Energy were worth $319,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VLO. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Valero Energy by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,549,543 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,820,347,000 after purchasing an additional 1,536,457 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Valero Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $291,233,000. BOKF NA grew its holdings in Valero Energy by 169.7% in the 4th quarter. BOKF NA now owns 23,197 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,742,000 after buying an additional 14,596 shares during the period. City State Bank purchased a new stake in Valero Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $147,000. Finally, Appleton Partners Inc. MA grew its holdings in Valero Energy by 34.2% in the 1st quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 14,387 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,461,000 after buying an additional 3,665 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.78% of the company’s stock.

Valero Energy Stock Down 5.6 %

NYSE VLO opened at $114.12 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $112.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $114.03. Valero Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $65.13 and a fifty-two week high of $146.80. The stock has a market cap of $44.96 billion, a PE ratio of 6.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Valero Energy Announces Dividend

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $11.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.70 by $1.66. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 34.65% and a net margin of 4.54%. The company had revenue of $51.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.48 EPS. Valero Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 86.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Valero Energy Co. will post 27.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 4th were given a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 3rd. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is 22.57%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on VLO shares. Barclays lowered their price target on Valero Energy from $139.00 to $134.00 in a report on Monday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Valero Energy from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 15th. Cowen decreased their target price on Valero Energy to $127.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Valero Energy from $130.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Valero Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Valero Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $129.77.

Valero Energy Company Profile

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. It produces conventional, premium, and reformulated gasolines; gasoline meeting the specifications of the California Air Resources Board (CARB); diesel fuels, and low-sulfur and ultra-low-sulfur diesel fuels; CARB diesel; other distillates; jet fuels; blendstocks; and asphalts, petrochemicals, lubricants, and other refined petroleum products, as well as sells lube oils and natural gas liquids.

