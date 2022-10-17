CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) Shares Sold by Smith Salley & Associates

Smith Salley & Associates decreased its holdings in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,025 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,757 shares during the quarter. Smith Salley & Associates’ holdings in CSX were worth $466,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in shares of CSX by 80.2% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 811 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the period. Core Alternative Capital raised its position in shares of CSX by 663.9% in the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 825 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 717 shares during the period. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in shares of CSX in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new position in shares of CSX in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of CSX in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.60% of the company’s stock.

CSX Stock Performance

Shares of CSX stock opened at $27.31 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The business has a 50 day moving average of $30.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.52. CSX Co. has a 52 week low of $25.80 and a 52 week high of $38.63. The company has a market cap of $58.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.34, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.23.

CSX Announces Dividend

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.67 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 29.07% and a net margin of 28.24%. CSX’s quarterly revenue was up 27.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that CSX Co. will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.47%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CSX has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays cut their target price on CSX from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Stifel Nicolaus raised CSX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stephens raised their price objective on CSX from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Raymond James cut their price objective on CSX from $36.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on CSX from $37.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.42.

CSX Profile

(Get Rating)

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

Featured Articles

