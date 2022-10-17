Calamos Advisors LLC Grows Stake in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

Calamos Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 200,856 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,409 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $12,710,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PEG. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the fourth quarter worth about $100,000. JustInvest LLC grew its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 64.1% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 15,115 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after acquiring an additional 5,904 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $91,000. Ascent Group LLC purchased a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $398,000. Finally, BOKF NA grew its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. BOKF NA now owns 35,573 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,374,000 after acquiring an additional 652 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Public Service Enterprise Group alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Public Service Enterprise Group news, CEO Ralph Izzo sold 9,883 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.58, for a total transaction of $648,127.14. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 441,613 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,960,980.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Public Service Enterprise Group news, CEO Ralph Izzo sold 9,883 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.58, for a total transaction of $648,127.14. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 441,613 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,960,980.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,054 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.76, for a total transaction of $69,311.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 61,259 shares in the company, valued at $4,028,391.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,391 shares of company stock worth $811,479 in the last ninety days. 0.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Public Service Enterprise Group Price Performance

Shares of PEG stock opened at $53.81 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $63.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.78. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a one year low of $52.51 and a one year high of $75.61.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.01). Public Service Enterprise Group had a positive return on equity of 13.25% and a negative net margin of 10.59%. The company had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Public Service Enterprise Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th were issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.01%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -110.20%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on PEG shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group to $69.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $73.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.60.

About Public Service Enterprise Group

(Get Rating)

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.