Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Shares Acquired by Calamos Advisors LLC

Calamos Advisors LLC increased its position in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 80,521 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,169 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in Moderna were worth $11,502,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Keybank National Association OH grew its holdings in shares of Moderna by 22.1% in the 1st quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 2,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares during the period. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new stake in Moderna during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in Moderna by 47.9% during the 2nd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $595,000 after buying an additional 1,348 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in Moderna by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 22,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,239,000 after buying an additional 1,940 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its holdings in Moderna by 103.8% during the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.76% of the company’s stock.

Moderna Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of MRNA opened at $134.00 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.70. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $138.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $146.02. Moderna, Inc. has a twelve month low of $115.03 and a twelve month high of $376.65.

Insider Buying and Selling

Moderna ( NASDAQ:MRNA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $5.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.50 by $0.74. The business had revenue of $4.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.95 billion. Moderna had a return on equity of 94.76% and a net margin of 61.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $6.46 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Moderna, Inc. will post 26.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Moderna news, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.40, for a total value of $1,224,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,387,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $292,194,381.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Moderna news, CFO David W. Meline sold 164 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.66, for a total value of $28,480.24. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $496,146.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.40, for a total value of $1,224,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,387,209 shares in the company, valued at $292,194,381.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 633,048 shares of company stock valued at $93,645,982. 17.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on MRNA shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Moderna from $199.00 to $197.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th. SVB Leerink increased their target price on Moderna from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Argus lowered their target price on Moderna from $180.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Moderna from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $155.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Moderna from $290.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $202.83.

Moderna Profile

(Get Rating)

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Endemic HCoV, and hMPV+PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, human immunodeficiency virus, herpes simplex virus, and varicella-zoster virus vaccines; and public health vaccines consists of Zika and Nipah vaccines.

Featured Articles

