Smith Salley & Associates Grows Position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV)

Smith Salley & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,090 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Smith Salley & Associates’ holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF were worth $889,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 573.3% during the 1st quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 404 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the period. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $114,000.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of IWV stock opened at $207.11 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $227.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $231.95. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a 1-year low of $201.82 and a 1-year high of $280.44.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

