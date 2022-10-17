Clorox (NYSE:CLX) Upgraded to “Equal Weight” by Morgan Stanley

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a $130.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 0.98% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Clorox in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Clorox in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Clorox from $123.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Clorox from $129.00 to $126.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Clorox from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Clorox presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $129.75.

Shares of Clorox stock opened at $131.29 on Monday. Clorox has a 52 week low of $120.50 and a 52 week high of $186.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.29, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $140.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $142.46.

Clorox ( NYSE:CLX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.02). Clorox had a net margin of 6.50% and a return on equity of 87.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Clorox will post 4 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Clorox in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in shares of Clorox in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Clorox in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its holdings in Clorox by 10,476.2% in the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 13,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 13,619 shares during the period. Finally, Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC bought a new position in Clorox in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. 81.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

