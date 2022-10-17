Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV Takes $34,000 Position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV bought a new stake in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 300 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Paychex in the fourth quarter worth approximately $78,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Paychex during the 4th quarter valued at $185,510,000. BOKF NA grew its holdings in shares of Paychex by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. BOKF NA now owns 47,131 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,434,000 after acquiring an additional 5,325 shares in the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Paychex during the 4th quarter valued at $219,000. Finally, Martin Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Paychex by 7.1% in the first quarter. Martin Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,663 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $909,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.80% of the company’s stock.

Paychex Stock Performance

NASDAQ PAYX opened at $109.19 on Monday. Paychex, Inc. has a twelve month low of $105.66 and a twelve month high of $141.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market cap of $39.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.50, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $122.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $123.79.

Paychex Announces Dividend

Paychex ( NASDAQ:PAYX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 28th. The business services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.06. Paychex had a return on equity of 44.87% and a net margin of 30.38%. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.89 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 8th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. Paychex’s payout ratio is presently 79.60%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Cowen boosted their target price on Paychex from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Paychex from $145.00 to $123.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Paychex from $140.00 to $127.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Paychex in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on Paychex from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Paychex has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $130.45.

About Paychex

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

