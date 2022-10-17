White Pine Investment CO Sells 249 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

White Pine Investment CO trimmed its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,943 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 249 shares during the quarter. Chevron accounts for 1.9% of White Pine Investment CO’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. White Pine Investment CO’s holdings in Chevron were worth $4,769,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. City State Bank acquired a new position in shares of Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at $772,000. Montz Harcus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at $251,000. Okabena Investment Services Inc. acquired a new position in Chevron during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel raised its stake in Chevron by 72.1% during the fourth quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 10,433 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,224,000 after acquiring an additional 4,372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Leo H. Evart Inc. acquired a new position in Chevron during the fourth quarter worth $234,000. 69.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Chevron alerts:

Insider Activity at Chevron

In other Chevron news, Director Wanda M. Austin sold 11,432 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.45, for a total value of $1,845,696.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $574,762. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Wanda M. Austin sold 11,432 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.45, for a total transaction of $1,845,696.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $574,762. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.11, for a total value of $3,557,475.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,106.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 141,732 shares of company stock worth $23,024,499 in the last ninety days. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Chevron Price Performance

Shares of CVX opened at $160.14 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $314.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $156.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $158.88. Chevron Co. has a 1 year low of $108.96 and a 1 year high of $182.40.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $5.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.02 by $0.80. The firm had revenue of $68.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.69 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 19.73% and a net margin of 13.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 82.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.71 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 18.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 12th. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th were paid a $1.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.55%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.89%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CVX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Chevron from $170.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Cowen increased their target price on Chevron from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Chevron from $189.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $202.00 target price on shares of Chevron in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $172.00 target price on shares of Chevron in a report on Thursday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chevron currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $169.20.

Chevron Profile

(Get Rating)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.