Yousif Capital Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Yousif Capital Management LLC lessened its position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 734,524 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 20,250 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $8,175,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the first quarter valued at approximately $183,000. Wedmont Private Capital acquired a new stake in Ford Motor during the second quarter worth $174,000. BLB&B Advisors LLC increased its stake in Ford Motor by 3.2% during the second quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 525,834 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $5,853,000 after acquiring an additional 16,154 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Ford Motor by 19.9% during the second quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 11,398 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 1,894 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alphastar Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Ford Motor by 67.6% during the second quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC now owns 164,702 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,833,000 after acquiring an additional 66,431 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.89% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised Ford Motor from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. UBS Group cut Ford Motor from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, October 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on Ford Motor in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Ford Motor from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Benchmark dropped their price objective on Ford Motor to $23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ford Motor presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.77.

Shares of NYSE F opened at $11.67 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Ford Motor has a 1 year low of $10.61 and a 1 year high of $25.87. The company has a market capitalization of $46.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.38.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.25. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 16.91% and a net margin of 7.86%. The business had revenue of $37.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 57.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Ford Motor will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 11th were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.14%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 10th. This is a boost from Ford Motor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is 20.98%.

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

