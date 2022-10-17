Hudson Value Partners LLC Lowers Stock Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Hudson Value Partners LLC reduced its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,289 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 760 shares during the quarter. Hudson Value Partners LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $1,443,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 106.7% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 166,124 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $22,786,000 after acquiring an additional 2,640,795 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 1.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 140,466,474 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $19,266,382,000 after acquiring an additional 2,514,894 shares in the last quarter. Matrix Capital Management Company LP raised its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 50.7% during the first quarter. Matrix Capital Management Company LP now owns 6,330,000 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $868,223,000 after acquiring an additional 2,130,000 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 659.3% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,252,131 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $308,902,000 after acquiring an additional 1,955,532 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coho Partners Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 48,716.5% during the second quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 1,321,462 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $124,746,000 after acquiring an additional 1,318,755 shares in the last quarter. 61.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.03, for a total value of $357,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,407,114.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Walt Disney Price Performance

DIS opened at $94.45 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $108.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $108.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $172.19 billion, a PE ratio of 54.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.23. The Walt Disney Company has a 1 year low of $90.23 and a 1 year high of $179.25.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The entertainment giant reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $21.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.01 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 7.20% and a net margin of 3.87%. Walt Disney’s quarterly revenue was up 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on DIS. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $144.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $170.00 to $157.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $160.00 to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded shares of Walt Disney from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $110.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.72.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

