Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI Makes New $31.44 Million Investment in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 207,405 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock, valued at approximately $31,441,000. NVIDIA comprises approximately 21.0% of Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in NVIDIA by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,796 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $480,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. GenTrust LLC grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. GenTrust LLC now owns 2,844 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $776,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC raised its position in NVIDIA by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 2,124 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $472,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the period. Lannebo Fonder AB lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 5.9% in the first quarter. Lannebo Fonder AB now owns 90,000 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $24,557,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA boosted its position in NVIDIA by 6.5% during the second quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 49,800 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $7,549,000 after buying an additional 3,055 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.58% of the company’s stock.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

NVIDIA Stock Down 6.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $112.27 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.62, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $145.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $170.10. NVIDIA Co. has a 12-month low of $108.13 and a 12-month high of $346.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $279.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.81, a PEG ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.72.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.01). NVIDIA had a return on equity of 36.83% and a net margin of 26.03%. The company had revenue of $6.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. NVIDIA’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 8th were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 7th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 5.25%.

Insider Activity at NVIDIA

In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 85,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.49, for a total value of $9,901,650.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,397,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $279,307,257.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 4.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America decreased their price objective on NVIDIA from $270.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on NVIDIA from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Barclays cut their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $230.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Craig Hallum cut their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $213.50.

NVIDIA Profile

(Get Rating)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.