White Pine Investment CO Sells 4,697 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

White Pine Investment CO decreased its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 30,772 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 4,697 shares during the quarter. White Pine Investment CO’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $2,905,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in Walt Disney by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 427,503 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $40,356,000 after buying an additional 33,857 shares during the period. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 4.8% in the second quarter. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC now owns 25,162 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,375,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160 shares during the period. First American Trust FSB increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 7.3% in the first quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 41,833 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $5,737,000 after purchasing an additional 2,852 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 1.0% in the first quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 23,992 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,291,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. Finally, Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 21.4% in the second quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,716 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $556,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.37% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Walt Disney

In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.03, for a total transaction of $357,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,624 shares in the company, valued at $3,407,114.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Walt Disney Stock Performance

Shares of DIS stock opened at $94.45 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $108.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $108.30. The Walt Disney Company has a 12 month low of $90.23 and a 12 month high of $179.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $172.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.91, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The entertainment giant reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.15. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 7.20% and a net margin of 3.87%. The company had revenue of $21.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.01 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.85 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DIS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a $150.00 price target on Walt Disney in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Walt Disney from $170.00 to $157.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Moffett Nathanson decreased their price target on Walt Disney to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Walt Disney from $120.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.72.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

