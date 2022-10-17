Calamos Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

Calamos Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 92,790 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,498 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $15,624,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Crown Castle by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 56,909,352 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,505,466,000 after acquiring an additional 1,015,352 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Crown Castle by 6.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,925,592 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,862,864,000 after purchasing an additional 1,261,426 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in Crown Castle by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 17,940,782 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,311,853,000 after purchasing an additional 231,430 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Crown Castle by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,859,849 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,081,728,000 after buying an additional 75,920 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Crown Castle by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,599,316 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,033,634,000 after buying an additional 118,088 shares during the last quarter. 90.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Kevin A. Stephens acquired 699 shares of Crown Castle stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $173.60 per share, for a total transaction of $121,346.40. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 10,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,858,040.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Crown Castle Stock Down 2.6 %

CCI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Crown Castle from $185.00 to $160.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 7th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Crown Castle from $206.00 to $201.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Crown Castle from $166.00 to $144.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Crown Castle from $190.00 to $188.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Crown Castle from $204.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $192.21.

Crown Castle stock opened at $127.65 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.86 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70. Crown Castle Inc. has a twelve month low of $124.82 and a twelve month high of $209.87. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $162.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $173.73.

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.74). The company had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. Crown Castle had a return on equity of 18.93% and a net margin of 22.91%. Crown Castle’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.71 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Crown Castle Inc. will post 7.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Crown Castle Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th were paid a $1.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.61%. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 165.17%.

Crown Castle Profile

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

