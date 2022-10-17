Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 6,866 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Victory Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,825,999 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 6,866 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.08% of Comcast worth $150,132,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Exane Derivatives grew its position in shares of Comcast by 566.7% during the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 900 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares in the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Comcast by 31.9% during the 2nd quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,133 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of Comcast by 33.8% during the 1st quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 989 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in shares of Comcast during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Comcast by 47.8% during the 1st quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 1,011 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. 82.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Comcast alerts:

Comcast Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CMCSA opened at $30.05 on Monday. Comcast Co. has a twelve month low of $28.39 and a twelve month high of $54.88. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.46. The company has a market capitalization of $132.62 billion, a PE ratio of 9.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Comcast Announces Dividend

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The cable giant reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.10. Comcast had a net margin of 11.54% and a return on equity of 16.67%. The business had revenue of $30.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. Comcast’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 3.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 5th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 4th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.29%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on CMCSA. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price target on shares of Comcast from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Redburn Partners lowered shares of Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Benchmark reduced their price target on shares of Comcast from $60.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. TheStreet lowered shares of Comcast from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of Comcast in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.30.

Comcast Profile

(Get Rating)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.