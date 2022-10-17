FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co Cuts Stock Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co lessened its stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,978 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 350 shares during the quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $2,119,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Emerson Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the first quarter worth $27,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in NVIDIA in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc raised its position in NVIDIA by 550.0% in the 1st quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 104 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Cordant Inc. lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 170.6% during the 1st quarter. Cordant Inc. now owns 184 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. Finally, TFO TDC LLC bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. 62.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NVDA. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on shares of NVIDIA to $180.00 in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Citigroup dropped their price target on NVIDIA from $248.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on NVIDIA from $192.00 to $166.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Fubon Bank downgraded NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $198.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $213.50.

NVIDIA Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $112.27 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $279.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $145.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $170.10. NVIDIA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $108.13 and a fifty-two week high of $346.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a current ratio of 3.62.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.01). NVIDIA had a net margin of 26.03% and a return on equity of 36.83%. The company had revenue of $6.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.70 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.89 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 8th were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 7th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.14%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.25%.

Insider Activity at NVIDIA

In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 85,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.49, for a total transaction of $9,901,650.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,397,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $279,307,257.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 4.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About NVIDIA



NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

Featured Stories

