Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Shares Acquired by Valmark Advisers Inc.

Valmark Advisers Inc. raised its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 25.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,868 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,980 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $387,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the 2nd quarter valued at $873,000. Lantz Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the 2nd quarter valued at $667,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 24,079 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $943,000 after buying an additional 2,674 shares during the last quarter. Walker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,521,000. Finally, Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC grew its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 40,644 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,592,000 after buying an additional 1,062 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.23% of the company’s stock.

Wells Fargo & Company Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of WFC opened at $43.17 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $163.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.33. Wells Fargo & Company has a twelve month low of $36.54 and a twelve month high of $60.30.

Wells Fargo & Company Increases Dividend

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.21. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 10.67% and a net margin of 22.52%. The company had revenue of $19.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.78 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 5th were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 4th. This is a positive change from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.17%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on WFC. Barclays reduced their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $64.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $56.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Wells Fargo & Company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $54.62.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

Read More

