Calamos Advisors LLC Purchases 19,881 Shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Calamos Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 971,231 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,881 shares during the quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $16,278,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. City State Bank bought a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Kinder Morgan in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Quent Capital LLC boosted its position in Kinder Morgan by 136.2% during the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,630 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 940 shares in the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 177.2% in the 1st quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 1,663 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,063 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Kinder Morgan alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on KMI shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Kinder Morgan from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.00.

Kinder Morgan Stock Down 2.6 %

NYSE:KMI opened at $17.19 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market cap of $38.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.07, a P/E/G ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 0.92. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.01 and a fifty-two week high of $20.20. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.18.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.27. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 13.76% and a return on equity of 7.82%. The company had revenue of $5.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 63.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kinder Morgan Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 1st were paid a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 29th. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 103.74%.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 3,000 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $54,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 28,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $516,942. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Kinder Morgan news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.17, for a total transaction of $28,755.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 27,219 shares in the company, valued at approximately $521,788.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP John W. Schlosser sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $54,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 28,719 shares in the company, valued at $516,942. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 12.51% of the company’s stock.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Kinder Morgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinder Morgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.