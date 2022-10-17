Yousif Capital Management LLC Purchases 111,936 Shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) by 393.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 140,360 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 111,936 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $7,942,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 442.2% during the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,122,018 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $120,064,000 after acquiring an additional 1,730,673 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in Fortinet by 391.1% in the 2nd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,019,623 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $114,271,000 after purchasing an additional 1,608,372 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fortinet by 345.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,014,957 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $114,006,000 after purchasing an additional 1,562,454 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Fortinet during the 4th quarter valued at about $367,905,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Fortinet by 309.8% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 940,445 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $53,384,000 after buying an additional 710,958 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.72% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Fortinet from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Fortinet from $81.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Fortinet from $60.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on shares of Fortinet in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $76.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Fortinet in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.49.

Shares of NASDAQ:FTNT opened at $48.13 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.24, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market cap of $37.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.99. Fortinet, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.74 and a fifty-two week high of $74.35.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. Fortinet had a net margin of 17.66% and a return on equity of 128.66%. On average, analysts expect that Fortinet, Inc. will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Michael Xie sold 8,267 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.64, for a total value of $501,310.88. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 29,772,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,805,381,356.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, VP Michael Xie sold 8,267 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.64, for a total value of $501,310.88. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 29,772,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,805,381,356.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Keith Jensen sold 39,440 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.57, for a total transaction of $1,994,480.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,541 shares in the company, valued at approximately $229,638.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 54,207 shares of company stock worth $2,839,577. Insiders own 18.80% of the company’s stock.

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

