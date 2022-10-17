Destination Wealth Management Cuts Stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Destination Wealth Management cut its stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 72.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,092 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 68,528 shares during the period. Destination Wealth Management’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $3,955,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC grew its position in NVIDIA by 30.4% during the second quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC now owns 2,807 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $425,000 after acquiring an additional 654 shares during the period. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 97.7% in the second quarter. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp now owns 1,639 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 810 shares during the period. Meridian Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in NVIDIA by 32.6% during the second quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,453 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $436,000 after buying an additional 603 shares in the last quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in NVIDIA by 12.8% during the second quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,570 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,511,000 after buying an additional 1,875 shares during the period. Finally, 1776 Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 21.9% in the second quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC now owns 4,584 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $695,000 after acquiring an additional 825 shares in the last quarter. 62.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 85,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.49, for a total transaction of $9,901,650.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,397,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $279,307,257.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.04% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NVIDIA Stock Performance

Several research firms have commented on NVDA. TheStreet cut NVIDIA from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price objective (down previously from $410.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Friday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $185.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $240.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their target price on NVIDIA to $180.00 in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $213.50.

NVDA stock opened at $112.27 on Monday. NVIDIA Co. has a 1 year low of $108.13 and a 1 year high of $346.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $279.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.81, a PEG ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a current ratio of 3.62. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $145.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $170.10.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.01). NVIDIA had a net margin of 26.03% and a return on equity of 36.83%. The firm had revenue of $6.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.5 EPS for the current year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 8th were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 7th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.14%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.25%.

About NVIDIA

(Get Rating)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.