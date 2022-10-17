Foresight Wealth Management LLC Has $1.01 Million Stock Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Foresight Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,640 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the quarter. Foresight Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,007,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NVDA. Ascent Group LLC acquired a new stake in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $498,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 685.1% during the 4th quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 3,486 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,025,000 after buying an additional 3,042 shares during the period. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new stake in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Mason & Associates Inc bought a new stake in NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at $711,000. Finally, City State Bank bought a new position in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,162,000. 62.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 85,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.49, for a total value of $9,901,650.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,397,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $279,307,257.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.04% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NVIDIA Stock Performance

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $230.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price objective on NVIDIA to $180.00 in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on NVIDIA from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $310.00 price target (down from $410.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Friday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $213.50.

Shares of NVIDIA stock opened at $112.27 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $145.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $170.10. The company has a current ratio of 3.62, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market capitalization of $279.55 billion, a PE ratio of 36.81, a PEG ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.72. NVIDIA Co. has a 12 month low of $108.13 and a 12 month high of $346.47.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.01). NVIDIA had a return on equity of 36.83% and a net margin of 26.03%. The business had revenue of $6.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.89 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.5 EPS for the current year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 8th were paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.14%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 7th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is currently 5.25%.

NVIDIA Profile

(Get Rating)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.