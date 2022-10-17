Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) Price Target Lowered to $50.00 at Guggenheim

Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by equities research analysts at Guggenheim from $72.00 to $50.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Guggenheim’s price target points to a potential upside of 197.97% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on NOVA. Piper Sandler cut shares of Sunnova Energy International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $23.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $43.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Susquehanna assumed coverage on shares of Sunnova Energy International in a report on Monday. They set a “positive” rating on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Sunnova Energy International in a report on Friday, August 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $39.14.

Get Sunnova Energy International alerts:

Sunnova Energy International Price Performance

Shares of NOVA opened at $16.78 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of -16.78 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.73. Sunnova Energy International has a fifty-two week low of $12.47 and a fifty-two week high of $46.40. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.62.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Sunnova Energy International ( NYSE:NOVA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32). The business had revenue of $147.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.90 million. Sunnova Energy International had a negative net margin of 32.41% and a negative return on equity of 8.70%. The business’s revenue was up 120.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.42) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Sunnova Energy International will post -1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Sunnova Energy International news, insider William J. Berger sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.04, for a total value of $4,506,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 301,142 shares in the company, valued at $9,046,305.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Sunnova Energy International news, insider William J. Berger sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.04, for a total value of $4,506,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 301,142 shares in the company, valued at $9,046,305.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kelsey Hultberg sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total transaction of $56,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,493 shares in the company, valued at $433,804. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 155,326 shares of company stock worth $4,644,446. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Sunnova Energy International

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NOVA. Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 8,193.0% during the 1st quarter. Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC now owns 1,717,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,613,000 after purchasing an additional 1,697,108 shares during the period. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International during the 1st quarter valued at $25,390,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its position in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 24.2% during the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 4,999,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,291,000 after purchasing an additional 973,966 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its position in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 130.8% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,500,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,645,000 after purchasing an additional 849,956 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International during the 1st quarter valued at $13,803,000.

About Sunnova Energy International

(Get Rating)

Sunnova Energy International Inc provides residential energy services in the United States. The company offers electricity, as well as offers operations and maintenance, monitoring, repairs and replacements, equipment upgrades, on-site power optimization, and diagnostics services. As of December 31, 2021, it operated a fleet of residential solar energy systems with a generation capacity of approximately 1,140 megawatts serving over 195,000 customers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sunnova Energy International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunnova Energy International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.