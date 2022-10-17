Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Given New $123.00 Price Target at BTIG Research

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by research analysts at BTIG Research from $126.00 to $123.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. BTIG Research’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 21.89% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on ABT. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $132.00 to $126.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Cowen cut their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $150.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Citigroup cut their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $123.00 to $117.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Cowen cut their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $150.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Erste Group Bank downgraded Abbott Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.50.

Abbott Laboratories Stock Performance

Shares of ABT stock opened at $100.91 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $104.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $109.49. The stock has a market cap of $176.72 billion, a PE ratio of 21.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.72. Abbott Laboratories has a 1 year low of $96.67 and a 1 year high of $142.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.01.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Abbott Laboratories ( NYSE:ABT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $11.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.37 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 29.38% and a net margin of 18.78%. Abbott Laboratories’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.17 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Robert B. Ford sold 102,425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.10, for a total value of $10,764,867.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 142,071 shares in the company, valued at $14,931,662.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Joseph J. Manning sold 23,008 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total value of $2,461,856.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,697,215. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Robert B. Ford sold 102,425 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.10, for a total value of $10,764,867.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 142,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,931,662.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 204,788 shares of company stock worth $21,776,756 over the last quarter. 0.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Abbott Laboratories

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 151,288,441 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $17,906,500,000 after purchasing an additional 2,136,177 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 4.5% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 13,252,430 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,439,881,000 after buying an additional 565,475 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 1.9% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,523,473 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,363,917,000 after purchasing an additional 218,683 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 80.5% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 10,925,104 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,187,013,000 after purchasing an additional 4,872,961 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 12.9% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,412,794 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,022,700,000 after acquiring an additional 1,074,432 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.03% of the company’s stock.

About Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

