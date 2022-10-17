Walker Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Walker Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 750 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $436,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in REGN. Ascent Group LLC acquired a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $319,000. Evergreen Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 4,450 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,810,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares during the period. M&R Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 500.0% during the 1st quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 240 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital grew its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 42.8% during the 1st quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 497 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $347,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 155.8% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 125,367 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $87,559,000 after acquiring an additional 76,354 shares during the period. 84.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on REGN. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $796.00 to $970.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Evercore ISI set a $635.00 target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, June 20th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $757.00 to $788.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $625.00 to $851.00 in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $625.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $753.29.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 2.2 %

REGN opened at $736.06 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 5.12 and a quick ratio of 4.39. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $666.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $646.64. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $538.01 and a 1-year high of $761.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.16.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $9.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.53 by $1.24. The business had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.80 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 39.97% and a return on equity of 36.17%. The business’s revenue was down 44.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $27.97 EPS. Analysts expect that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 36.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Plew Daniel P. Van sold 4,696 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $716.38, for a total transaction of $3,364,120.48. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 30,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,905,467.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Plew Daniel P. Van sold 4,696 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $716.38, for a total transaction of $3,364,120.48. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 30,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,905,467.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 1,100 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $581.53, for a total transaction of $639,683.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,644 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,423,575.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 68,970 shares of company stock valued at $44,397,907. 8.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

