Simmons Bank Increases Stake in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP)

Simmons Bank increased its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP – Get Rating) by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,662 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 749 shares during the period. Simmons Bank’s holdings in CenterPoint Energy were worth $227,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 2.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 73,506,201 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,252,230,000 after buying an additional 1,502,900 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 62,536,247 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,745,384,000 after buying an additional 6,679,825 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 3.3% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 47,378,541 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,451,708,000 after buying an additional 1,497,295 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 10.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,279,592 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,019,687,000 after buying an additional 3,035,409 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 7.8% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 29,065,249 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $890,559,000 after buying an additional 2,098,443 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CNP opened at $25.88 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.03. The company has a market cap of $16.29 billion, a PE ratio of 10.65, a P/E/G ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.71. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.03 and a fifty-two week high of $33.50.

CenterPoint Energy ( NYSE:CNP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.03. CenterPoint Energy had a return on equity of 10.92% and a net margin of 18.16%. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.36 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 16th. CenterPoint Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.63%.

CNP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on CenterPoint Energy from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on CenterPoint Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on CenterPoint Energy to $33.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on CenterPoint Energy from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on CenterPoint Energy from $36.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.00.

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through Electric and Natural Gas segments. The Electric segment includes electric transmission and distribution services to electric customers and electric generation assets, as well as assets in the wholesale power market.

