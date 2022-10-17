Aptus Capital Advisors LLC Increases Stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 195.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 50,716 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,557 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $2,659,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 315.3% in the second quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 544 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 108.3% in the first quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 625 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 339.3% in the first quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 659 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 309.3% in the first quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. now owns 794 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. 67.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Pfizer Stock Performance

PFE stock opened at $42.86 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $46.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.31. The company has a market capitalization of $240.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.39, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 0.68. Pfizer Inc. has a 1-year low of $41.04 and a 1-year high of $61.71.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.29. Pfizer had a return on equity of 43.18% and a net margin of 28.92%. The company had revenue of $27.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.07 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 46.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 4th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.73%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.31%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PFE. UBS Group set a $59.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a report on Thursday, September 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Berenberg Bank set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $53.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Monday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pfizer presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $55.94.

Pfizer Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.