UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Stock Position Decreased by Heron Financial Group LLC

Heron Financial Group LLC cut its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,810 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 141 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group accounts for about 0.9% of Heron Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Heron Financial Group LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $1,443,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1,682.4% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,691,542 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,372,606,000 after acquiring an additional 2,540,538 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 60.4% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 5,009,284 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,580,442,000 after acquiring an additional 1,886,128 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 19,273,691 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $9,829,129,000 after acquiring an additional 1,482,338 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in UnitedHealth Group by 28.3% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,018,008 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $3,069,002,000 after buying an additional 1,328,237 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in UnitedHealth Group by 57.7% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,449,306 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,759,043,000 after buying an additional 1,262,307 shares during the period. 87.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

UNH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $620.00 to $635.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Argus lifted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $580.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $575.00 to $579.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $600.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $592.00.

UnitedHealth Group Price Performance

Shares of UNH stock opened at $513.13 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market cap of $479.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.75. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $523.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $513.65. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a one year low of $421.50 and a one year high of $553.29.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.45 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $80.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.54 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 25.45% and a net margin of 5.95%. The business’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.52 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 21.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UnitedHealth Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 12th were paid a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 9th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.32%.

Insider Transactions at UnitedHealth Group

In other news, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 465 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $542.37, for a total transaction of $252,202.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 34,786 shares in the company, valued at $18,866,882.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 465 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $542.37, for a total transaction of $252,202.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 34,786 shares in the company, valued at $18,866,882.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 99,312 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $534.27, for a total value of $53,059,422.24. Following the sale, the director now owns 787,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $420,669,238.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 127,675 shares of company stock worth $68,445,568 over the last 90 days. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

Further Reading

